Movie veteran Robert Redford has claimed he always knew Brad Pitt would become a success in Hollywood.
Robert Redford always knew Brad Pitt would become a star in Hollywood.
The 81-year-old legend has admitted he can see a lot of his younger self in Brad, and revealed that was the reason the actor was cast in his 1992 coming-of-age drama 'A River Runs Through It', which he directed.
Redford explained: ''[This is] the character I would have played if I was younger - being seen as the golden boy but having a dark side.
''I felt we needed somebody who appeared to be a golden character and then we would find out that there was a flaw that would lead to his demise.''
Brad has since established himself as one of the most sought-after performers in the movie business.
And Redford insisted he believed Brad was going to become a star the moment they met.
Speaking in the October issue of Esquire magazine, the Hollywood veteran shared: ''[Brad] had that. When he first came in, he had a look about him. I said, 'Yeah, you're looking at it. He's going to succeed.'''
Redford also speaks highly of another modern day Hollywood heartthrob, Ryan Gosling.
The movie icon hailed the handsome star's ''multifaceted'' acting abilities.
Redford continued: ''He is so multi-talented.
''When I saw 'La La Land', I didn't know he could play the piano. I knew he could do all these other things. He's a terrific actor. I enjoy watching him. He's really great.''
Redford was held up as a sex symbol at the height of his film career.
But the actor admitted he's glad the obsession with his good looks has lessened as he's aged.
He previously explained: ''It got harder and harder, and then it got exhausting. And I guess the nice thing about getting older is that you don't have that quite so much anymore.
''I never had a problem with my face on screen. I thought it is what it is, and I was turned off by actors and actresses that tried to keep themselves young.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
This hugely enjoyable adventure is a loose remake of the 1977 Disney hit that blended...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Pete is a young boy who lives in the forest, not many little boys would...
Echoing his witty writing style, Bill Bryson's memoir of his trek up the Appalachian Trail...
Bill Bryson has been living in the UK with his English wife for a long...
This is the Marvel movie that divides the fans from the casual filmgoers, as the...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
After the award-winning Margin Call, writer-director J.C. Chandor shifts gears completely for this fiercely detailed...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...
A veteran mariner makes a brave voyage into the Indian Ocean on his large yacht,...
Ben Shepard is a young and ambitious reporter determined to make a name for himself...
Ostensibly a documentary about a real-life horse whisperer, this film actually has more to say...