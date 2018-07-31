Erin Cressida Wilson has been hired to pen a remake of the 1993 drama 'Indecent Proposal'.
A remake of 'Indecent Proposal' is in the works.
Erin Cressida Wilson, who penned the 'Girl on the Train' movie adaptation, has been hired to write a remake of the 1993 drama, which was directed by Adrian Lyne and starred Hollywood icon Robert Redford as a lonely billionaire.
Redford's character offers a young married couple, played by Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson, as much as $1 million dollars to spend an evening with Moore's character.
The movie proved to be a significant box-off success, taking in $266 million worldwide.
But, as yet, there is no word as to who will star in the movie remake, according to Collider.
Meanwhile, Redford previously claimed that he can see a lot of his younger self in Brad Pitt.
The veteran star revealed that his admiration for Brad was the reason the actor was cast in his 1992 coming-of-age drama 'A River Runs Through It', which he directed.
Redford explained: ''[This is] the character I would have played if I was younger - being seen as the golden boy but having a dark side.
''I felt we needed somebody who appeared to be a golden character and then we would find out that there was a flaw that would lead to his demise.''
Brad has since established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in the movie business.
And Redford insisted he believed Brad was going to become a star the moment they met.
He shared: ''[Brad] had that. When he first came in, he had a look about him. I said, 'Yeah, you're looking at it. He's going to succeed.'''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
This hugely enjoyable adventure is a loose remake of the 1977 Disney hit that blended...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Pete is a young boy who lives in the forest, not many little boys would...
Echoing his witty writing style, Bill Bryson's memoir of his trek up the Appalachian Trail...
Bill Bryson has been living in the UK with his English wife for a long...
This is the Marvel movie that divides the fans from the casual filmgoers, as the...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
After the award-winning Margin Call, writer-director J.C. Chandor shifts gears completely for this fiercely detailed...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...
A veteran mariner makes a brave voyage into the Indian Ocean on his large yacht,...
Ben Shepard is a young and ambitious reporter determined to make a name for himself...
Ostensibly a documentary about a real-life horse whisperer, this film actually has more to say...