A remake of 'Indecent Proposal' is in the works.

Erin Cressida Wilson, who penned the 'Girl on the Train' movie adaptation, has been hired to write a remake of the 1993 drama, which was directed by Adrian Lyne and starred Hollywood icon Robert Redford as a lonely billionaire.

Redford's character offers a young married couple, played by Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson, as much as $1 million dollars to spend an evening with Moore's character.

The movie proved to be a significant box-off success, taking in $266 million worldwide.

But, as yet, there is no word as to who will star in the movie remake, according to Collider.

Meanwhile, Redford previously claimed that he can see a lot of his younger self in Brad Pitt.

The veteran star revealed that his admiration for Brad was the reason the actor was cast in his 1992 coming-of-age drama 'A River Runs Through It', which he directed.

Redford explained: ''[This is] the character I would have played if I was younger - being seen as the golden boy but having a dark side.

''I felt we needed somebody who appeared to be a golden character and then we would find out that there was a flaw that would lead to his demise.''

Brad has since established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in the movie business.

And Redford insisted he believed Brad was going to become a star the moment they met.

He shared: ''[Brad] had that. When he first came in, he had a look about him. I said, 'Yeah, you're looking at it. He's going to succeed.'''