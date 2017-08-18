Robert Plant is to release new album 'Carry Fire' on October 13.

The former Led Zeppelin vocalist has unveiled details of his 11th solo album - the follow-up to 2014's 'Lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar' - which features a guest appearance from Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders on 'Bluebirds Over The Mountain'.

The track was written by rockabilly star Ersel Hickey and later recorded by both Richie Valens and The Beach Boys.

The 68-year-old rocker posted a short clip of the instrumental for the lead track 'A Way With Words' on his official website and his social media profiles on Tuesday (15.08.17).

Robert says fans can expect the new music to provide ''dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation''.

Speaking about the collection of songs, which are accompanied up by his backing group The Sensational Space Shifters, Robert said: ''It's about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work.

''I must mix old with new. Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.''

Seth Lakeman also features on three tracks playing the viola and fiddle.

The 'A Whole Lotta Love' hitmaker will also be embarking on a UK tour, kicking off at Plymouth Pavilions in Devon, South West England on November 16 and wrapping at Birmingham Symphony Hall in North England on December 12.

Robert will return to London's Royal Albert Hall on December 8 for the first time since October 2013.

Tickets for the 15-date tour go on sale August 25 at 9am the full dates can be found at robertplant.com.

Robert Plant's 'Carry Fire' track-listing is as follows:

'The May Queen'

'New World...'

'Season's Song'

'Dance With You Tonight'

'Carving Up The World Again... a wall and not a fence'

'A Way With Words'

'Carry Fire'

'Bones Of Saints'

'Keep It Hid'

'Bluebirds Over The Mountain'

'Heaven Sent'