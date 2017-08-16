Robert Plant has shared a preview of what appears to be a new song called 'A Way With Words'.

The Led Zeppelin frontman posted a short clip of the instrumental for the track on his official website and his social media profiles on Tuesday (15.08.17), but hasn't said whether it will be a standalone single, for his next solo record or a second LP with his backing band The Sensational Space Shift.

In May, the 68-year-old rocker sparked Zeppelin reunion rumours after he left a cryptic message on his official website.

The homepage had been turned black with just the words ''Any time now...'' visible, leading fans of the 'Whole Lotta Love' group to guess they were about to regroup.

Website Feel Numb reported that ''well-placed sources'' said that the rock star had agreed to reunite with his old bandmates - Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones - for California's Desert Trip Festival in Indio in October.

However, it's now looking more likely that the track will be a solo project or a follow-up to The Sensational Space Shift's self-tilted 2012 LP.

The iconic rock band last performed together in December 2007 at London's The O2 in aid of the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, a benefit concert held in memory of music executive Ahmet Ertegün.

Robert and Jimmy were reunited in court last year, when they were accused of lifting the music from Spirit's 1968 instrumental track 'Taurus' for their song 'Stairway to Heaven, which they co-wrote and released in 1971.

However, Jimmy denied allegations that he and Robert penned the classic rock song after hearing 'Taurus'.

Zeppelin formed in 1968, however, the death of John Bonham in 1980 led to their disbandment.

Bonham's son performed at the comeback show in 2007, and later said in his ''hearts of hearts'' he believed the band would reform.

As a solo artist, Plant has released 10 records since 1982, his last being 2014's 'Lullaby and... The Ceaseless Roar'.