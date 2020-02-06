Robert Plant's Saving Grace, Imelda May and Jade Bird lead the new names confirmed for Black Deer Festival 2020.

The Led Zeppelin legend's five-piece bluesy folk group - which is also comprised of musicians Suzi Dian, Oli Jefferson, Tony Kelsey, and Matt Worley - emerged last year and the 71-year-old rock legend has admitted he's thrilled to be performing at the Kent festival this June, alongside previous collaborators.

Plant said in a statement: ''This looks like a great bill. I've worked alongside most of these people in recent times ... over here or over there...

there's power and beauty. Looking forward to it.''

Saving Grace made their live debut at a surprise show at the Sparc Theatre in Bishop's Castle in Shropshire, last January.

Joining them at the idyllic Eridge Park is the likes of Shooter Jennings, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Sam Duckworth of Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly and Wildwood Kin.

The popular Americana, Country and Folk festival returns on June 19 until June 20.

Wilco were previously confirmed to headline the annual event.

Frontman Jeff Tweedy said: ''Black Deer is the kind of close-knit destination festival where Wilco fits in best. We're looking forward to it.''

Also topping the bill is British-Irish folk-rock legends The Waterboys.

The eclectic line-up boasts the likes of The Milk Carton Kids, Courtney Marie Andrews, The Felice Brothers, The Secret Sisters, Jack Broadbent, Madison Violet, The East Pointers, Midnight Skyracer, Native Harrow, The Dead Show, Irish Mythen and Amy Montgomery.

Gill Tee and Debs Shilling, the co-founders of the festival, said: ''We're both so excited to reveal the first set of artists for Black Deer 2020.

''We've listened closely to the passionate Black Deer audience and are proud to be bringing them not only the artists they already love, but artists they're going to love.

''The loyalty our fans have shown us is just incredible and we'd like to thank everyone who bought a ticket without even a single name being announced!

''Heading into our third year, there's an ever-growing sense that we're building something very special and our team are working hard to deliver the best Black Deer Festival yet.

''There's established names such as Wilco and The Waterboys, returning heroes like The Dead South and Irish Mythen and exciting emerging talent in Courtney Marie Andrews and Native Harrow in this first announcement.

''We can't wait to add to this great line-up over the coming weeks and months and are looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying the atmosphere in our spectacular deer park next June!''

