Robert Plant doesn't want to celebrate Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary because of the ''darkness'' it brings John Bonham's family.

The 'Whole Lotta Love' hitmakers mark the milestone years since their first gig later this year and though the 69-year-old singer - who was badly injured in a car accident in 1975 and lost his son Karac, five, to a stomach virus two years later - can appreciate there will be some ''great things'' release to mark the occasion, he's very aware that it's also tinged with sadness, especially as it's been so long since their drummer passed away after choking on his own vomit following a drinking binge.

Asked if the prospect of new Led Zeppelin activity excites him, he said: ''No. It just makes me realise how time flies and how long John Bonham has not been with us and what a price to pay for the whole f***ing thing.

''To have gone through car wrecks and losing my child and then losing the guy who tried to help me get back into a creative place after losing my boy ... So really, everything is fine. It's 50 years but it's not 50 years - it's 38 years of darkness for a family (Bonham's). So all that hullabaloo is great and I'm sure there'll be some great things to come out of it.''

However, with his bandmate Jimmy Page recently confirming he'll be working on more special releases to mark the occasion, Robert is looking forward to seeing what they will be.

He told MOJO magazine: ''I really can't wait to hear them - I might even get a free copy.''

The group's website previously teased that they will be giving their fans lots of ''surprises'' for their anniversary, including never-heard-before tracks.

In a video posted on the Academy of Achievement website, Jimmy said: ''There'll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven't heard, because I'm working on that. Next year will be the 50th year, so there's all manner of surprises coming out.''