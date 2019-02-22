Suki Waterhouse would have a ''naked day'' is she was mayor for the day.
Suki Waterhouse wishes everyone had to be naked for a day.
The 26-year-old model-turned-actress - who is dating Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson - thinks having to flash the flesh would make people less embarrassed about their bodies, which in turn would curb the discomfort of having to have intimate tests and checks to catch cancer early.
Asked what she'd do if she was mayor of London by the Evening Standard newspaper, Suki said: ''I'd have a naked day. So we could all feel less embarrassed about our bodies.
''If we felt less embarrassed maybe people would be more okay about getting smear tests and checking for testicular cancer. Could save lives!''
The blonde beauty is currently living with her parents while renovations are being completed in her home, however, the model thinks that they are eager for her to leave.
She added: ''I'm living with my parents in west London at the moment while doing some renovations and I'm pretty sure they can't wait for me to leave.''
Although Suki does have her own home, she's got far grander ideas for her dream abode.
Opening up about her favourite building in the capital, she said: ''[I'd own] The V&A, so I could be around all the marble sculptures from antiquity. I'd have to get some good carpets and a fireplace to warm the place up a bit.''
Suki also confessed that she has a terrifying run-in with a policeman when she was trying to recreate a film from the Julia Roberts movie 'Notting Hill'.
She said: ''Oh God, my friend and I jumped over a fence in a garden allotment like they did in 'Notting Hill'... and when we left a police car arrived and we were told off. I nearly peed myself with terror.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...