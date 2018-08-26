Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have reportedly ended their brief romance after just a few weeks.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have split up.
The 'Remember Me' actor and the 26-year-old model-and-actress - who previously dated rocker Miles Kane and actor Bradley Cooper - were romantically linked last month, but now it's been revealed their brief relationship has already come to an end after just a few weeks, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reports.
It was claimed earlier this month that the relationship between Suki and 32-year-old Robert - whose engagement to FKA Twigs ended late last year - wasn't serious and they were just having some ''fun'' together.
A source said: ''Rob is having fun right now and has definitely moved on from his relationship with FKA Twigs. He likes to have fun when he has breaks in between filming and him and Suki have a great time together. He isn't looking for anything serious right now. but they are definitely into each other.''
The pair were first discovered to be dating last month, when they were spotted at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill, London, before heading to the nearby Soho House for drinks.
The pair left the venue at around 1am, and were reportedly ''very close'' as they walked together.
An eyewitness said: ''Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times. Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it. They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss.''
Whilst the former 'Twilight' star had not been romantically linked to anybody since splitting from FKA Twigs, Suki was recently seen locking lips with her former partner Miles at a Liam Gallagher concert.
She was also reported to be romancing director Darren Aronofsky, but rumours were quickly squashed by her representative.
They said: ''They are not dating nor are they together.''
