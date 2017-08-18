Robert Pattinson wants people to stop putting him in a box.

The 31-year-old actor has admitted that whilst he understands people will often to try to pigeon-hole him as an actor, he is ''excited'' to be able to take on film roles that allow him to ''break the walls'' of the box he is put in.

He said: ''I think so much of life people are trying to put you in a box and define you all the time. And it's just exciting to have a job where you can - where you're allowed to - consistently break the walls of the box around you.''

But Robert insists roles that allow him to be something different are ''hard'' for him to secure, because although he is ''famous'', he doesn't believe that helps in getting hired.

The 'Twilight' star added: ''It's not like, 'Oh, I'll come down from an ivory tower to be ...' I mean, these roles are hard for me to get. It's not like I'm Leo [DiCaprio] or something. The only thing that being famous really helps in is getting financing for your movies. And the movies I do are weird and they don't make a lot of money a lot of the time.

The 'Remember Me' actor also believes his ''luck will run out'' one day when it comes to his success.

Speaking to 'CBS Sunday Morning' in an interview which will air this Sunday (20.08.17), Robert said: ''I always think that, like, at some point Karma is like, 'Oh, that's all your luck run out.' And now it's, 'So a whole bunch of bad stuff's gonna happen.'''

Meanwhile, Robert recently admitted he wanted to ''disappear'' after starring as broody vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' movies, and spent a lot of time hiding from paparazzi and living a ''strange life'' in order to get away from the cameras that followed him everywhere.

He said: ''As soon as I saw a tail, I would just disappear again. It worked after a while. They're just like, 'Oh, the guy is just a hassle.' There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily. But you have to be living a quite strange life. It just involves effort, and most people can't really be bothered to put the effort in.''