Robert Pattinson admitted he was a ''dork'' when he was growing up and would often play Warhammer by himself.
Robert Pattinson was a ''dork'' growing up.
The 31-year-old actor - who is best known for starring as Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight Saga' - admitted he used to play the fantasy role-playing board game Warhammer but he would always play by himself.
Speaking to W Magazine, Robert said: ''Growing up, I was pretty much a dork. I really liked playing Warhammer, but I never actually figured out the rules. I just made up my own. So I never played with anybody else, because I was playing by my own rules. I was alone a lot.''
Pattinson starred alongside on-screen and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart [Bella Swan] in the popular vampire saga, and whilst he enjoyed doing the first film because he was able to ''create his own footprint'' with his alter ego, the four subsequent movies made him want to ''break out'' of doing the same character.
In an interview with Deadline, he recently said: ''When I came to doing the first 'Twilight', I actually felt I had a lot more control over my performance, because I didn't really realise what it was. And that was because of Catherine Hardwicke, as well - she made it so malleable, which it can be when nobody knows what something is.
''I really liked doing all of those films, but on the first one I definitely felt like, because we hadn't set the footprint for the thing ... I feel like, as soon as you set a footprint your instinct immediately is to want to break out of it, and you can't. There are too many reasons you can't just throw it all up in the air. The only hard thing about doing that series was doing the sequels.''
