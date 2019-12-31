Robert Pattinson wants to push boundaries ''as far as possible'' in 'The Batman'.

The 33-year-old actor is the latest star to take on the role of the Caped Crusader and he and director Matt Reeves are keen to do ''crazy stuff'' with the film.

He said: ''In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it can possibly go.

''And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.''

But Robert is aware the rating of the movie could restrict things.

He told Empire magazine: ''The only thing that's more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you're freed up to do so much stuff.''

The 'Lighthouse' actor has previously insisted Batman isn't a ''hero'' because he has dubious ideas about morality.

He said: ''Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other.

''His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character.''

And Robert doesn't think Batman is a true superhero because he has no ''magic powers''.

He said: ''Batman's not a superhero.

''It's weird, I always baulk at it. I'm like, 'It doesn't count, you need to have magical powers to be a superhero.'''