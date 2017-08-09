Robert Pattinson wanted to ''disappear'' at the height of his fame.

The 31-year-old actor was catapulted into fame when he starred as broody vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' movie franchise, but has admitted he spent a lot of time hiding from paparazzi and living a ''strange life'' in order to get away from the cameras that followed him everywhere.

He said: ''As soon as I saw a tail, I would just disappear again. It worked after a while. They're just like, 'Oh, the guy is just a hassle.' There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily. But you have to be living a quite strange life. It just involves effort, and most people can't really be bothered to put the effort in.''

And the 'Remember Me' star still isn't a fan of having to promote his movies and talk to press, and would ''stay silent'' if he was able to.

Speaking to GQ magazine about having to do press tours for his projects, Robert said: ''It's technically part of my job, but I've never been very good at it. I've never been that concerned if someone sees the movie. If I could stay silent. I would.''

Recently, Robert claimed it's taken him a decade to move on from the 'Twilight' series, as its difficult for fans to see him in any other role.

He said: ''As soon as I signed on to do multiple sequels, I was like, 'It's gonna take 10 years to get over this.'''

However, Robert has never felt stifled by 'Twilight' and he acknowledges that he wouldn't have his career without it.

He said: ''I've never really felt trapped by it. I've always known it was the right move. I wouldn't have done any of this other stuff if not for that.''

And despite finding huge commercial success early in his career, Robert doesn't care if his current movies make any money.

He said: ''I don't even care if they make money at all. Like, literally. As long as I can get another one.''