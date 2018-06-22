Robert Pattinson says using a different accent for a movie is ''confusing''.

The 32-year-old actor stars as Samuel Alabaster in the American Western comedy 'Damsel', and Robert has admitted that using a different accent can be problematic.

Asked whether he's able to turn his on-screen accent on and off, Robert told Collider: ''It depends who I'm talking to ... if I'm talking to my co-stars, I'll talk to them in my normal accent. If I'm talking to the directors, I'll talk in a different accent.

''But if it's just before a take or something, I'll talk in this accent. It's all kind of pretty random. I think if you're speaking it the whole time it's quite confusing to yourself.''

Robert admitted that things become especially complicated if there are multiple different actors being used on set.

The London-born actor shared: ''When everybody is doing different accents, it's very, very difficult to stay in the same one.''

Meanwhile, Robert recently praised his former female co-stars as ''power houses''.

The British star has appeared opposite a number of big-name actresses since his breakthrough role as vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight Saga' in 2008, and he has praised them all - including 'Twilight' co-star and former girlfriend Kristen Stewart - for their hard work.

Robert - who is now starring opposite Mia Wasikowska in 'Damsel' - said: ''I've worked with some real power houses.

''Definitely Mia is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman. Kristen Stewart, Kristen too! Kristen Stewart as well, yeah. Catherine Hardwicke, too. She's great.''