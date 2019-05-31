Robert Pattinson has been chosen by Warner Bros. to play Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film.
Warner Bros. were reportedly torn between the 33-year-old actor and Nicholas Hoult to portray the legendary character and, after a screen test this week, have settled on the former 'Twilight' star to replace Ben Affleck, according to Variety.
Pre-production on the Warner Bros. and DC Comics collaboration is expected to kick off this summer ahead of a June 25th 2021 release.
Matt Reeves took over 'The Batman' directing duties from Ben Affleck - who also stepped down from the role as the titular character in January - and he will produce the motion picture with Dylan Clark.
Affleck took to Twitter in January to confirm he was departing the role of Batman.
He tweeted: ''Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. (sic)''
Pattinson now joins a long list of high profile names to play the iconic role.
Michael Keaton played the titular character in 1989's 'Batman' - which was directed by Tim Burton - and Val Kilmer and George Clooney have also taken on the role, in 'Batman Forever' and 'Batman & Robin' respectively.
What's more, Christian Bale played the character in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises'.
Although many people will be thrilled to hear that Pattinson has secured the role, Clooney recently said that Armie Hammer would make a great Batman.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the London premiere of comedy series 'Catch 22' earlier this month, when asked who he wants to be the next Batman, George said: ''I don't know I haven't thought about it. who would you like to see?''
And when Hammer was suggested, George added: ''Armie is very tall and handsome he'd be a good Batman, he has a very good chin.''
