Robert Pattinson is ''boring and old now.''

The 33-year-old actor doesn't want fans to hound him - like they did when he starred as Edward Cullen in 'Twilight' - when he plays the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' upcoming 'The Batman' remake because he doesn't think he's interesting.

Speaking in a teaser for his interview with 'TODAY' on Sunday (01.11.19), Robert said: ''There's a part of me that just thinks it's impossible to be what happened with 'Twilight' because it was so sudden. I'm hoping it won't be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I'm kind of boring and old now.''

The hunk recently admitted that he almost turned his back on acting after his audition for 'Twilight' went so badly.

He said: ''It was the scene when [Edward] had a guitar ... my agent was like, 'Take your guitar into the audition.' I just walked in and they were like, 'Oh. You brought a guitar. Do you want to play us a song,' and I was like, 'No. This is the worst decision I ever made.' I was saying no and they were like, 'You just brought a guitar into just to hold it? Why did you bring a guitar in?' My entire confidence just s**t the bed. The audition was one of the worst auditions I did in my whole life. I remember calling my parents and saying, 'I'm done, I can't torture myself anymore,' and the next day I got a Twilight audition.''

The 'Lighthouse' star also worked on another famous movie series, 'Harry Potter', and he loved the environment on set as it was ''very friendly family'' and everyone got along well.

He explained: ''It was a really nice environment on Harry Potter. Even compared to movies I've done since, it was very protective. The way the kids were treated ... In Harry Potter they were at school and they were kind of doing work at the same time ... It felt like a very friendly family environment.''