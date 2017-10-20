Robert Pattinson ''still loves'' FKA Twigs, despite splitting from her earlier this month, and sources think the pair could reconcile.
Robert Pattinson ''still loves'' FKA Twigs, despite splitting from her earlier this month.
The 31-year-old actor parted from his musician girlfriend - and rumoured fiancée - earlier this month after sources claimed the pair had ''drifted'' apart, but insiders now believe a reconciliation could be on the cards as the star is struggling to move on.
A source told People magazine: ''They did break up. It was very recent. He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it's timing. They've been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months. It wasn't vicious.
''I think they will eventually get back together. He still loves her and I think that's the girl he wants to marry. It's not out of the realm of possibility that they could get back together and it's more like they are taking a break. It's not like he asked for the ring. She still has it.''
The news comes after it was previously reported that their split came as Robert was ''tired'' of being unable to spend time with his beau.
An insider said: ''They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together.
''Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It's a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.''
The 'Twilight' actor and the singer, 29, had been dating since 2014, and rumours of an engagement between the couple had been circulating since 2015, when rapper T-Pain let the news slip.
Neither Robert or the 'Two Weeks' singer - whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett - had confirmed the speculation, but Robert did hint at the news in July this year.
When asked if he was in fact engaged to the beauty, he said: ''Yeah, kind of.''
There are currently five separate teams working on 'Game of Thrones' projects at HBO.
She's a big fan of the band and this week she got to perform with them.
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...
The film looks to be getting a reboot in a straight-to-TV Disney movie.
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...