Robert Pattinson, 33, thinks he hasn't ''developed past 15''.
The 33-year-old actor still feels like a teenager as his tastes haven't changed over the last two decades.
He admitted: ''In a lot of ways I haven't developed past 15.
''This is still my style of clothing ''and this is still my music taste. Like, hip-hop between 1997 and 2002. And Van Morrison. And Jeff Buckley. All the people I found at 14.''
The 'Lighthouse' star admitted he's still as much of a ''space cadet'' now as he was as a teenager, but has occasional flashes of drive.
He told The Observer magazine: ''But then I have periods of extreme ambition, of being very, very driven.''
Robert admitted the world around him often leaves him feeling ''discombobulated'' and unable to figure out what is happening around him.
He said: ''I guess I see the world a lot of the time and don't know what's going on.
''Like, I'm kind of disassociated. No, that sounds negative. More discombobulated.
''I can't remember what book it's from, but this bit always really stuck with me, something I thought I could use as a good description of myself: there's, like, a dog in an elevator, and every time the doors open there's this whole new world, and it just can't figure out what's going on. That's, like, every day for me.''
The 'Twilight Saga' star - who is in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse - dismissed previous suggestions he was scared of fame and the attention it brought him and insisted he just found it all ''boring''.
He said: ''I think the stuff about fame is the most boring.
''There's nothing to say. Literally think about what you imagine fame to be for one second. It's like that! People recognise your face. That's it.''
And Robert doesn't worry about what people think when they meet him anymore.
He said: ''When I was younger, when I was a little bit more insecure, I kept thinking people were disappointed when they met me.
''Now I don't give a s**t.''
