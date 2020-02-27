Robert Pattinson's links to Dior have transformed his sense of style.

The 33-year-old actor - who is best known for starring in the 'Twilight' franchise - has been working with Dior since 2012, and he admits the partnership has led to some of his most iconic red carpet moments.

He explained: ''If I was choosing to wear clothes myself, I don't think I would have gone in a lot the directions that I have ended up going in with Dior and people like [designer] Kim Jones.

''I never would have thought I would be wearing chiffon, silk and satin. I wore this tuxedo, which had basketball shorts last year - never would have imagined that!''

Robert admitted that one of his biggest fashion regrets is the outfit he wore to the 2005 premiere of 'Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire'.

The London-born actor - who is set to star in the Matt Reeves-directed 'The Batman' in 2021 - told GQ magazine: ''I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket.

''I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.''

Meanwhile, Robert previously insisted he's unfazed by potential failure.

The Hollywood star reflected: ''Humiliation is less scary than disappointing yourself.

''At least with humiliation, you'll learn from it ... If your expectation of yourself is, 'I'm going to be s**t because I have no idea what I'm doing', then you're always pleasantly surprised. Always have the lowest expectations possible.''