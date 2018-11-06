Robert Pattinson almost ''punched'' his 'Lighthouse' director Robert Eggers because a particular scene felt like ''torture''.
Robert Pattinson almost ''punched'' his 'Lighthouse' director.
The 32-year-old actor felt like he was being ''tortured'' when filmmaker Robert Eggers had him keep reshooting a scene where he was sprayed with water and he admitted the conflict caused some ''interesting energy''.
He recalled of the scene: ''That's the closest I've come to punching a director.
''However much I love Robert [Eggers], there was a point where I did five takes walking across the beach, and after a while I was like, 'What the f**k is going on? I feel like you're just spraying a fire hose in my face.' And he was like, 'I am spraying a fire hose in your face.'
''It was like some kind of torture. It definitely creates an interesting energy.''
The 'Twilight Saga' star admitted he chooses his movies because he thinks he ''can't'' cope with what's expected of him and he can't help but confide in his directors that he has ''no idea'' what he's doing.
Speaking to his 'Lighthouse' co-star Willem Dafoe for Interview magazine, he said: ''With every single movie I've done, I've felt a compulsive need to tell the director on the first day that I have no idea what I'm doing.
''And I think in a larger corporate structure, people just don't take that well. I don't think I'm ever going to get to a point where I feel like, 'Oh, I'm a professional actor with a set of tools ready, and I'll be able to tell the story using whatever colours you need.'
''I mean, I'll literally do a movie specifically because I think I can't do it. You just hope you don't drown. And then when you don't drown, you hopefully figure out how to swim.''
Robert went on to compare being an actor to his dad's job as a car salesman.
He explained: ''When I'm making a movie, I don't think about who'll watch it at all. I mean, I do want to help get people to the movie. That's really the only time I think about it.
''There's a part of me that likes the art of marketing. I feel like a lot of actors don't even want to think about the commercial prospects of a movie.
''My dad was a car dealer, and I used to love listening to him talk about sales techniques. It's a performance of reading your audience and seeing where you can lead them. Selling something is pretty similar to playing a character--kind of.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...