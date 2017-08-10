Robert Pattinson's hair fell out while filming 'Good Time'.

The 31-year-old 'actor is starring as New York criminal Constantine in the new movie by Ben and Joseph Safdie, and had to have his hair dyed so many times that some of it felt out during the film.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, he said: ''Some scenes they peroxided my bangs.

''They changed my hair colour so many times that some of my hair fell out.''

Pattinson described the movie as a ''psychotic symphony'' and shooting left him exhausted because it was so intense.

He said: ''This movie's being called a psychotic symphony of propulsive intensity. It's a heist, a bank robbery gone bad in Queens, and my job's to get my brother out of jail.

''It was an exhausting shoot. Long days, late nights. Lots of energy expended because it's a twisted odyssey and deals with the city's underworld.

''The movie's exciting. Violence, mayhem, junkies.

The British star became used to turning heads wherever he went thanks to his role in the 'Twilight Saga' as vampire Edward Cullen, so shooting 'Good Time' in New York was a refreshing change because no one bothered him.

He said: ''[It was] terrific to shoot in New York because this city has its own way.

''They're not excited. The people don't care. Nothing fazes them. They've seen it all and seen every type.

''One night we were in a pizza place in Brooklyn. Nothing fancy. No special situation. Just an average everyday ordinary neighbourhood pizza parlour.

''The weirdest was its customers were so low-key. Just sitting and ordering, eating and walking in and out and paying us absolutely no attention.

''We're working. We're shooting. We've got a whole crew. The people couldn't care less.''