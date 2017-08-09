Robert Pattinson eats ''nothing but tuna out of little cans'' when he needs to lose weight and lived in an apartment smelling of ''rotting fish'' while shooting 'Good Time'.
The 31-year-old actor deliberately didn't take care of his appearance while shooting 'Good Time' - in which he plays robber Connie Nikas alongside the film's co-director Benny Safdie as his younger brother Nick - and a limited diet plays a part in that.
He said: ''[I walked around the city] way more and way more brazenly. Part of it is that if you look really dirty [and have greasy skin]... That was the main thing. When we realised the pockmarked thing ...Literally, that was almost an immediate transformation.
''I ate nothing but tuna. Out of little cans. I have this unhealthy thing where when I'm trying to lose weight I only eat tuna. And at the same time, I thought, It's kind of healthy, I'll eat tuna.''
And the British star refused to have any visitors because he was living in squalor and his apartment spelled like ''rotting fish''.
Co-director Josh Safdie said: ''It was pretty great. He stayed in a basement apartment a few blocks from my house and I remember going over to his place and it was just like a bombshell had gone off.''
Robert laughed: ''I didn't let anybody visit me. And I didn't take the trash out. So the entire place just smelled like rotting fish. Filth everywhere.''
Asked if that's how he usually lives, he told New York magazine: ''If I am left to my own devices.''
The 'Twilight Saga' star had reached out to the directors to work with them, and they decided to craft a movie in which he could play a criminal because of his ''alien'' good looks.
Josh explained: ''I'll say one last thing about Rob and his face. Glenn O'Brien, may he rest in peace, wrote this awesome piece years ago about how the American criminal had a very specific look to him. And it's a look which has since been co-opted by the fashion industry -- this idea of the criminal as uniquely good-looking, with a charm they used to their benefit ...
''Charles Manson, Richard Ramirez. And we're not going to sit here and pretend he's not a good-looking guy; he's uniquely good-looking. Sometimes you look like an alien.''
Robert quipped:I'll take it.''
