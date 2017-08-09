Robert Pattinson eats ''nothing but tuna out of little cans'' when he needs to lose weight.

The 31-year-old actor deliberately didn't take care of his appearance while shooting 'Good Time' - in which he plays robber Connie Nikas alongside the film's co-director Benny Safdie as his younger brother Nick - and a limited diet plays a part in that.

He said: ''[I walked around the city] way more and way more brazenly. Part of it is that if you look really dirty [and have greasy skin]... That was the main thing. When we realised the pockmarked thing ...Literally, that was almost an immediate transformation.

''I ate nothing but tuna. Out of little cans. I have this unhealthy thing where when I'm trying to lose weight I only eat tuna. And at the same time, I thought, It's kind of healthy, I'll eat tuna.''

And the British star refused to have any visitors because he was living in squalor and his apartment spelled like ''rotting fish''.

Co-director Josh Safdie said: ''It was pretty great. He stayed in a basement apartment a few blocks from my house and I remember going over to his place and it was just like a bombshell had gone off.''

Robert laughed: ''I didn't let anybody visit me. And I didn't take the trash out. So the entire place just smelled like rotting fish. Filth everywhere.''

Asked if that's how he usually lives, he told New York magazine: ''If I am left to my own devices.''

The 'Twilight Saga' star had reached out to the directors to work with them, and they decided to craft a movie in which he could play a criminal because of his ''alien'' good looks.

Josh explained: ''I'll say one last thing about Rob and his face. Glenn O'Brien, may he rest in peace, wrote this awesome piece years ago about how the American criminal had a very specific look to him. And it's a look which has since been co-opted by the fashion industry -- this idea of the criminal as uniquely good-looking, with a charm they used to their benefit ...

''Charles Manson, Richard Ramirez. And we're not going to sit here and pretend he's not a good-looking guy; he's uniquely good-looking. Sometimes you look like an alien.''

Robert quipped:I'll take it.''