Robert Pattinson has opened up about his ''ferocious masturbation scene'' in 'The Lighthouse' and the death threats he received over 'Twilight'.
The 33-year-old actor revealed that the shocking scene was the first one he shot for the movie and he was initially worried that his performance was too much for director Robert Eggers.
He told The New York Times: ''It's always nice to do something massive for your opening shot, and I went really massive on the first take. It was a 180 from everything we'd done in rehearsal, and I could see Robert [Eggers] a little in shock afterward. But I was like, 'OK, cool, I didn't get told to stop, so I'll keep going in that direction.' As soon as I'd done that, it was like the road started getting paved.''
Robert recently spoke about the surprising number of masturbation scenes he has done for recent movies.
He said: ''I keep masturbating. In the last three or four movies, I've got a masturbation scene. I did it in 'High Life'. I did it in 'Damsel'. And 'The Devil All the Time'. I only realised when I did it the fourth time.''
Meanwhile, Robert is set to play the titular hero in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' and he compared the hysteria over the casting to when he landed the role of vampire Edward Cullen in 'The Twilight Saga' movies.
He said: ''Maybe I'm just used to abuse by now. At least I didn't get death threats this time - that's a plus! It's funny that people are so very angry about 'Twilight'. I never particularly understood it.
''All the stuff with 'Twilight' was strange. I used to walk down the street with no one recognising me, and then that changed for four years.
''People don't really mess with me in the same way now that I'm older. I'd be leaving a place, and people would be screaming abuse - but I can't imagine it going back to that. Do people really care anymore? The gossip magazines have all kind of gone away, and everyone just puts their stuff on Instagram anyway.''
