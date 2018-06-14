Robert Pattinson praises his former female co-stars as ''power houses''.

The 32-year-old actor has starred with several strong actresses since his breakthrough role as vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight Saga' in 2008, and he has taken the time to praise them all - including 'Twilight' co-star and former girlfriend Kristen Stewart - for their hard work.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Robert - who is now starring opposite Mia Wasikowska in 'Damsel' - said: ''Oh tons! I mean, I've worked with some real power houses. Definitely Mia is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman. Kristen Stewart, Kristen too! Kristen Stewart as well, yeah. Catherine Hardwicke, too. She's great.''

His comments come after he was recently reunited with Kristen at Lily-Rose Depp's birthday party in Los Angeles after dating for 4 years before splitting in 2012, the same year the final movie in the 'Twilight' series - 'Breaking Dawn Part 2' - was released.

Meanwhile, Robert - who is now believed to be in a relationship with singer Mabel after ending his romance with FKA Twigs - hasn't been shy about heaping praise on women in Hollywood, as he recently dubbed the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, which aim to eradicate sexual misconduct in the work place, as ''pretty amazing''.

He said: ''If you feel that you've been wronged, and you feel that you don't have the right to tell people about it and you feel that you're being bullied into silence, it's one of the most awful things in the world.

''So it's amazing when any kind of dam breaks and people feel they've got the numbers to say, no, you'll be safe to say whatever has happened to you. It's pretty amazing.''