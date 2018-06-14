Robert Pattinson praises his former female co-stars as ''power houses'', including former girlfriend Kristen Stewart.
Robert Pattinson praises his former female co-stars as ''power houses''.
The 32-year-old actor has starred with several strong actresses since his breakthrough role as vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight Saga' in 2008, and he has taken the time to praise them all - including 'Twilight' co-star and former girlfriend Kristen Stewart - for their hard work.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Robert - who is now starring opposite Mia Wasikowska in 'Damsel' - said: ''Oh tons! I mean, I've worked with some real power houses. Definitely Mia is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman. Kristen Stewart, Kristen too! Kristen Stewart as well, yeah. Catherine Hardwicke, too. She's great.''
His comments come after he was recently reunited with Kristen at Lily-Rose Depp's birthday party in Los Angeles after dating for 4 years before splitting in 2012, the same year the final movie in the 'Twilight' series - 'Breaking Dawn Part 2' - was released.
Meanwhile, Robert - who is now believed to be in a relationship with singer Mabel after ending his romance with FKA Twigs - hasn't been shy about heaping praise on women in Hollywood, as he recently dubbed the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, which aim to eradicate sexual misconduct in the work place, as ''pretty amazing''.
He said: ''If you feel that you've been wronged, and you feel that you don't have the right to tell people about it and you feel that you're being bullied into silence, it's one of the most awful things in the world.
''So it's amazing when any kind of dam breaks and people feel they've got the numbers to say, no, you'll be safe to say whatever has happened to you. It's pretty amazing.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...