Robert Pattinson used to live with Dustin Diamond.

The 31-year-old actor shared an apartment with the former 'Saved by the Bell' actor, who played Screech in the '90s TV series, and the 40-year-old comedian was the first person to introduce the 'Twilight' star to microwaveable pastry snacks Hot Pockets.

He said: ''I was with Screech, Dustin Diamond. I loved it. I really miss it. Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets.''

Robert has lived in Los Angeles for around nine years and when he first arrived he met talk show host Ryan Seacrest.

Speaking on 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest', he added: ''I met you when I literally had first moved there. So that was the first time I met you I think.

''When I met you I was still living in the Oakwood apartments.''

But Robert wasn't the only star to live next to a 'Saved by the Bell' actor as the 42-year-old TV presenter revealed he was housed opposite Mario Lopez, who played Slater in the show.

He said: ''We may have talked about it but when I first moved here, I lived in the apartments just down the street from the Oakwoods and guess who lived across the street from me?

''Mario Lopez! Slater! So all of us start with the 'Saved by the Bell' cast and we try and grow from there.''

Robert's fame increased when he starred as vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' film franchise, but he has admitted he found it tough being in the spotlight at first.

He recently said: ''As soon as I saw a tail, I would just disappear again. It worked after a while. They're just like, 'Oh, the guy is just a hassle.' There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily. But you have to be living a quite strange life. It just involves effort, and most people can't really be bothered to put the effort in.''