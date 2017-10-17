Robert Pattinson is said to be leaning on his pal Katy Perry following his split from FKA Twigs.
The 'Twilight' star's romance is said to be over with the 'Two Weeks' hitmaker and Robert - who is enjoying single life now - feels lucky to have Katy, who he ''talks to her about everything''.
The insider shared: ''No one really understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him. As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren't serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy.''
Whilst another source added: ''Robert is not dating anyone now. He is just chilling. He is good friends with Katy Perry and talks to her about everything.''
Robert and FKA's relationship fizzled out because of the distance between them, a source has claimed.
One said of the break up: ''Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship. Robert is the one who ended it.''
Whilst another insider added: ''They bought a house together but then it was just not working out between them. She moved out.''
However, the pair are still on good terms, with a source telling E! News: ''They still have love for each other.''
Robert sparked rumours the pair's relationship was on the rocks back in July when he said he was only ''kind of'' engaged.
And the 31-year-old actor had previously revealed he keeps his love life under wraps because he's worried about ''crazy'' fans who believe his romance is a ''conspiracy''.
He said: ''It's one of the most frustrating things in the world, because you want to be able to do that [show PDA], but to get kind of stuck in a position where, like, you have to make the decision.''
