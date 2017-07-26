Robert Pattinson has revealed he was expelled from school for reselling porn magazines.
Robert Pattinson was kicked out of school for reselling porn magazines.
The 'Twilight' star has confessed to nicking dirty magazines from his local shop and selling them on to his fellow students in his school days, leading him to be kicked out of the ''very strict'' institution.
He said: ''I was stealing porno magazines and selling them at school. No one knew at all what to do with them, though ... I'd sell them for a lot of money.
''I used to go in [the store] and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky. At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack.''
However, his cockiness didn't get him very far and he was soon ratted out.
He recalled to Howard Stern: ''I remember the guy who worked in the store shouting, like, 'Hey!' and then my two friends ran off, and I turned around, like, 'What?' I walked back up to him. I hadn't zipped up my bag. This guy is pulling out all these porno magazines - and it was when porn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it - and he's pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted.
''I was like, 'Don't call the cops, call my parents,' and I was trying to make up a lie of where I lived ... I was terrible. Basically, a couple of days later, everything fell down. Basically, every single one of my friends snitched on me.''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...