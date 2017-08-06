Robert Pattinson says it has taken him 10 years to leave 'Twilight' behind.

The 31-year-old actor shot to fame playing brooding vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight Saga' franchise and Robert has admitted that the popularity of the movies made it difficult for people to see him as any other character.

He told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast: ''As soon as I signed on to do multiple sequels, I was like, 'It's gonna take 10 years to get over this.'''

However, Robert has never felt stifled by 'Twilight' and he acknowledges that he wouldn't have his career without it.

He said: ''I've never really felt trapped by it. I've always known it was the right move. I wouldn't have done any of this other stuff if not for that.''

Despite his appreciation for the franchise, Robert feared he had a ''credibility deficit'' for his post-'Twilight' career and he managed to overcome this by working with directors including David Cronenberg, Werner Herzog and Anton Corbijn.

He explained: ''I was aware of a credibility deficit. And so you think, 'Well, if [Werner] Herzog and Anton Corbijn and all these people are hiring me, well, you're gonna have to s**t on your heroes if you want to s**t on me.'''

And despite finding huge commercial success early in his career, Robert doesn't care if his current movies make any money.

He said: ''I don't even care if they make money at all. Like, literally. As long as I can get another one.''