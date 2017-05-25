Robert Pattinson thinks he's a ''manic'' person.

The 'Twilight' hunk may have gone to extreme lengths to ensure he was unrecognisable in his role as Constantine 'Connie' Nikas in the new crime-drama film 'Good Time', in which his alter ego goes to extreme lengths to get his brother out of jail after a bank robbery goes wrong, but he believes he and his character are very similar in terms of their mental states as he's always living life balanced on the edge.

Speaking to Variety at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France, he said of his role: ''I don't know how much of it was really me other than being really manic. No one really sees that. That's a private thing. I'm someone who just stops at a red light and I'm just revving.''

Although he thoroughly enjoyed shooting the film, which also stars Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh, he was so nervous that people would be able to work out it was him as that would have defeated the ''ghost-like'' persona he was trying to portray.

He explained: ''Because we were shooting guerrilla style, I was so nervous [about] people finding out about the shoot and paparazzi being there.

''It destroys the illusion of it. What I was doing as a person was feeding into the character, trying to disappear, trying to be a ghost in the crowd.''

Robert and the make-up team experimented with a few different looks beforehand and decided that added some fake scars to his flesh would put fans off track.

He said: ''We experimented with a few different things.

''You've got these pock marks in the skin and no one recognises you. We shot the movie on the streets of New York, and no one took a cell phone photo.''