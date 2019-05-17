Robert Pattinson is said to be close to closing on a deal to portray the titular character in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'.
Robert Pattinson is said to be in talks to play Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film.
The 33-year-old star is said to be the frontrunner for the role in forthcoming film 'The Batman', but he has not yet closed on a deal to portray the legendary character, sources told Variety.
Pre-production on the Warner Bros. and DC Comics collaboration is expected to kick off this summer ahead of a June 25th 2021 release.
Insiders also told the publication the start date could be either late 2019 or early 2020.
This comes just a few months after reports Armie Hammer was in ''final talks'' to take on the superhero role, with Pattinson said to be in line to portray one of the villains.
Reeves took over 'The Batman' directing duties from Ben Affleck - who also stepped down from the role as the titular character in January - and he will produce the motion picture with Dylan Clark.
Affleck took to Twitter in January to confirm he was departing the role.
He tweeted: ''Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. (sic)''
Should Pattinson land the coveted role he will be one of a number of huge stars to take on the iconic part.
Michael Keaton played the titular character in 1989's 'Batman' - which was directed by Tim Burton - and Val Kilmer and George Clooney have also taken on the role, in 'Batman Forever' and 'Batman & Robin' respectively.
What's more, Christian Bale played the character in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises'.
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...