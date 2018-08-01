Robert Pattinson ''is having fun'' with rumoured new beau Suki Waterhouse, though the pair are not in any kind of ''serious'' relationship right now
Robert Pattinson ''is having fun'' with Suki Waterhouse.
The 32-year-old actor - who split from his former fiancée FKA Twigs late last year - was rumoured to be dating the 'Insurgent' actress after the pair were spotted cozying up to one another after a night out in London over the weekend.
And it has now been claimed that whilst the pair are not in any kind of ''serious'' relationship right now, they are spending time together are ''definitely into each other''.
A source told E! News: ''Rob is having fun right now and has definitely moved on from his relationship with FKA Twigs. He likes to have fun when he has breaks in between filming and him and Suki have a great time together. He isn't looking for anything serious right now. but they are definitely into each other.''
Over the weekend, Robert and Suki, 26, were spotted enjoying what seemed to be a date night at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill, London, before heading to the SoHo House across the street for drinks.
The pair left the venue at around 1am, and were reportedly ''very close'' as they walked together.
An eyewitness said: ''Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times. Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it. They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss.''
Whilst the former 'Twilight' star has not been romantically linked to anybody since splitting from FKA Twigs, Suki was recently seen locking lips with her former partner and musician Miles Kane whilst at a Liam Gallagher concert.
She was also reported to be romancing director Darren Aronofsky, but rumours were quickly squashed by her representative.
They said: ''They are not dating nor are they together.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...