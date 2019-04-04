Robert Pattinson has ''warm memories'' of his 'Twilight' era.

The 32-year-old actor portrayed vampire Edward Cullen in the popular five-piece film saga - which kicked off in 2008 - and says recently watching his movies back has been a real pleasure now that the ''intense mania'' that surrounded the franchise has cooled down.

Robert told USA Today: ''It's lovely now that the mania is not so intense.

''People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It's a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it's just very warm memories.''

The films - which also starred Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) and Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black) - include 'Twilight' (2008), 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011) and 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' (2012).

The 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' actor is also overjoyed that the saga continues to draw in new fans and thinks 'Twilight' has now become a retro classic that people can look back on and associate with the late 2000s.

He said: ''It's a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool. I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there's always people who get annoyed because it's just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It's like, 'Oh, that's so late 2000s.'''

The handsome actor also added that the soundtrack - which includes songs by Thom Yorke and The Killers amongst others - was excellent.

He said: ''It genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack. I completely forgot but the soundtracks were quite ahead of their time.''