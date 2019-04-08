Robert Pattinson has revealed that he is ''sworn to secrecy'' regarding Christopher Nolan's upcoming new action film and was ''locked in a room'' to read the script which he then had to hand back.
The 32-year-old actor explained that he's ''sworn to secrecy'' regarding Nolan's upcoming project - which has been described as a ''massive, innovative, action blockbuster'' - and says that despite being ''wary of big movies'' he was keen to work with the filmmaker as he's able to make '' very personal, independent'' films on a ''huge scale''.
However, secrecy is so tight around the plot that Pattinson was not given a script to keep.
In an interview with newspaper USA Today, he said: ''I got locked in a room to read the script - I don't have it myself, I've been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there's just something about Chris Nolan's stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it's unreal.''
The motion picture has been slated for July 17, 2020, but Warner Bros. are yet to confirm specific details about casting and plot details.
Elizabeth Debicki and Pattinson are expected to star alongside John David Washington, with Nolan due to produce alongside Emma Thomas.
Production on the hotly-anticipated movie is expected to begin later this year.
A July 17th release date could be a good omen for Nolan after he got box office success with war movie 'Dunkirk', which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director and raked in $526 million worldwide.
Washington rose to fame in Spike Lee's biographical drama 'BlacKkKlansman', in which he starred as Ron Stallworth, who was the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department.
