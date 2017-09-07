Robert Pattinson was able to disguise himself so well for his role in 'Good Time', he worked in a car wash without being recognised.
Robert Pattinson worked in a car wash last year.
The 31-year-old actor underwent a dramatic transformation to play bank robber Constantine 'Connie' Nikas in his latest movie 'Good Time' and he was delighted that he was able to go around completely undetected, even in really busy parts of New York.
He said: ''I stayed in character for several days and got a job at a car wash. I wanted to change myself so that people would not be able to recognize me for the whole shoot. And it worked.
''We were filming in a packed subway at rush hour; I was directed by text message, and no one could tell we were making a movie. Not one person took a cell-phone picture, which would have ruined the whole thing. It was great to not be recognised.''
The 'Twilight Saga' actor shot to fame playing Cedric Diggory in the 'Harry Potter' movies, and he admitted the main reason he got the part was because the casting director felt ''guilty'' that he'd been cut from his first role, in the movie 'Vanity Fair'.
And despite his initial disappointment at ending up on the cutting room floor, Robert now thinks things turned out for the best.
Speaking to the Royals issue of W magazine, he recalled: ''When I was 15 or 16, I was cast as Reese Witherspoon's son in the film 'Vanity Fair'. I went to the screening, and no one had informed me that I had been cut from the film.
''But the casting director felt so guilty that she gave me a first run at the part of Cedric in 'Harry Potter', which I booked. So, in the end, I was quite glad to have been cut from 'Vanity Fair'.''
