Robert Pattinson is to join Willem Dafoe in upcoming horror movie 'The Lighthouse', from 'The Witch' director Robert Eggers.
Robert Pattinson has signed up to star in horror movie 'The Lighthouse'.
The 'Twilight' star joins Willem Dafoe in the film, written and directed by Robert Eggers, the man behind 2015 movie 'The Witch'.
Producer Rodrigo Teixeira hailed Pattinson as ''one of the most talented actors working today.''
He added: ''We are excited to work with him and Eggers, a singular filmmaker whose unique vision we support. Our collaboration on 'The Witch' was flawless, and we look forward to reuniting.''
All that is known about the story is that it will centre around an ageing lighthouse keeper called Old, played by Dafoe, who lives in early 20th Century Maine.
The film will be a joint production between RT Features and A24, who also worked together on 'The Witch'.
Eggers co-wrote the script with his brother Max Eggers.
Pattinson, 31, will next be seen in comedy Western 'Damsel' co-starring Mia Wasikowska.
The 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' actor recently admitted that after playing vampire Edward Cullen in all four of the 'Twilight' movies, he had felt keen to break away from the character.
He said: ''When I came to doing the first 'Twilight', I actually felt I had a lot more control over my performance, because I didn't really realise what it was.
''I really liked doing all of those films, but on the first one I definitely felt like, because we hadn't set the footprint for the thing ... I feel like, as soon as you set a footprint your instinct immediately is to want to break out of it, and you can't.
''There are too many reasons you can't just throw it all up in the air. The only hard thing about doing that series was doing the sequels.''
