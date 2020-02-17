Robert Pattinson finds it ''weird'' that he is considered to be good looking and says it was never the case until he starred in 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight'.
Robert Pattinson finds it ''weird'' that he is considered to be good looking.
The 'Twilight' star insists he was never found that attractive until he started to star in the vampire movie and 'Harry Potter' and soon the attractive roles started to come in thick and fast.
Speaking to Allure magazine, he said: ''It's weird. I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I've always been quite awkward when meeting people. My 'Harry Potter' role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get.
''And then in 'Twilight', Edward is beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I'd dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body. And then I had a few months where I'd been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on. After I did Twilight, [my friends said,] 'Oh, you're posing all of the time,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about? I'm just standing. And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago!'''
Meanwhile, Robert previously admitted fame makes him feel like a ''fish in a glass bowl''.
The 33-year-old actor said: ''I feel like a fish in a glass bowl that doesn't quite know which way to go ... I get along with it pretty well, living alone becomes a habit, if anything you find it difficult to have people around. However, you do risk becoming a little crazy. It happens gradually and you aren't aware of it: you start not to worry about yourself anymore, about how you dress, you don't change anymore. Isolation easily changes your behaviour.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...