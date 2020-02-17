Robert Pattinson finds it ''weird'' that he is considered to be good looking.

The 'Twilight' star insists he was never found that attractive until he started to star in the vampire movie and 'Harry Potter' and soon the attractive roles started to come in thick and fast.

Speaking to Allure magazine, he said: ''It's weird. I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I've always been quite awkward when meeting people. My 'Harry Potter' role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get.

''And then in 'Twilight', Edward is beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I'd dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body. And then I had a few months where I'd been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on. After I did Twilight, [my friends said,] 'Oh, you're posing all of the time,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about? I'm just standing. And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago!'''

Meanwhile, Robert previously admitted fame makes him feel like a ''fish in a glass bowl''.

The 33-year-old actor said: ''I feel like a fish in a glass bowl that doesn't quite know which way to go ... I get along with it pretty well, living alone becomes a habit, if anything you find it difficult to have people around. However, you do risk becoming a little crazy. It happens gradually and you aren't aware of it: you start not to worry about yourself anymore, about how you dress, you don't change anymore. Isolation easily changes your behaviour.''