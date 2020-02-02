'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson admits fame makes him feel like a ''fish in a glass ball'' after rising to stardom at 19.
Robert Pattinson says fame makes him feel like a ''fish in a glass bowl''.
The 33-year-old actor first appeared on the big screen at the age of 19 in 2005's 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' before going on to achieve global notoriety as vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight Saga', but Pattinson admits the recognition that comes with his career has left him like a pet on display all the time.
Discussing the nature of fame with Italian publication IO Donna, he said: ''I feel like a fish in a glass bowl that doesn't quite know which way to go.''
Pattinson - who can currently be seen in psychological horror movie 'The Lighthouse' - also admits that the life of an actor ultimately means that you spend a lot of time on your own in hotel rooms, which can be a good thing and a negative thing.
He explained: ''I get along with it pretty well, living alone becomes a habit, if anything you find it difficult to have people around.
''However, you do risk becoming a little crazy. It happens gradually and you aren't aware of it: you start not to worry about yourself anymore, about how you dress, you don't change anymore. Isolation easily changes your behaviour.''
Pattinson - whose fame will only increase more now he has been cast as Batman in a new DC Comics blockbuster - believes he has managed to avoid many of the pitfalls of fame by keeping a distance from the Hollywood lifestyle and still having the same friends he has when he was growing up.
Discussing how he stays grounded, the English star said: ''It's easy when you hear applause to think it's for you, but by the time you think that you're already screwed. You have to maintain a distance, even if it's difficult.
''The success of a film is by no means a confirmation of your worth. What helps is having real friends, and I'm lucky, I'm still the same friends as when I was 12 years old.''
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...