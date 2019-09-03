'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson expected an even harsher backlash to his casting as the Caped Crusader.
Robert Pattinson expected more of a backlash over 'The Batman'.
The 33-year-old actor will don the famous cowl when he plays the Caped Crusader in screenwriter Matt Reeves' upcoming comic book blockbuster, and while some fans have voiced their disapproval of the casting - including a Charge.org petition to have him removed from the role - he insisted it could have been worse.
Speaking to Variety, he said: ''To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting. It's much more fun when you're an underdog. There's no expectation of you.''
Rather than worrying about public reaction, Pattinson revealed he was actually more ''upset'' about the casting news leaking before an official announcement.
He admitted: ''When that thing leaked, I was f***ing furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.''
The 'Twilight' star's big screen debut as Batman is set to be released in 2021, and he admitted putting on the iconic costume for his final audition was ''quite transformative''.
He added: ''It's maybe the craziest thing I've ever done in terms of movie stuff. I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, 'It does feel quite transformative!' He was like, 'I would hope it does! You're literally in the Batsuit.' ''
Despite the backlash, 'The Batman' team has thrown its support behind Pattinson, with producer Michael E Uslan asking people ''wait till they see the movie'' before they pre-judge.
He said: ''My position is this: trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker's vision, the benefit of the doubt. Then wait 'til you see the movie.
''And then once you see the movie, judge the hell out of it. But I think that's really the formula going forward.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...