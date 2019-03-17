Robert Pattinson doesn't like to play the same characters over and over again as he judges his performance and it makes him feel ''really self-conscious''.
Robert Pattinson doesn't like to repeat his film roles.
The 'Twilight' star ensures that every part he takes on is completely different because he doesn't like feeling ''really self-conscious'' over parts he's played before.
He said: ''I feel like as soon as I repeat myself even a little bit, I suddenly get really self-conscious. If you're pushing something out into the unknown a little bit, you can't judge yourself, because you don't really know what you're doing.
''Even with a voice I can't really do it more than once, because then I think, 'Oh, this is my acting voice.' That's why I can't even do anything in my normal accent, because it doesn't feel like I'm working.''
And the 32-year-old actor felt pigeonholed at the start of his career.
He added to Little White Lies magazine: ''When I first started ... if you're tall and have floppy hair and a posh accent, they're like 'Period dramas!' And then you're exclusively in the period dramas box. I was like, 'No! I don't want to do period dramas!' I've done a couple, and as soon as I put on the high Edwardian collar, I'm like, 'Ughhh'. Your costume is out-acting you at all times.''
Robert previously admitted using a different accent for a movie is ''confusing''.
Asked whether he's able to turn his on-screen accent on and off, he shared: ''It depends who I'm talking to ... if I'm talking to my co-stars, I'll talk to them in my normal accent. If I'm talking to the directors, I'll talk in a different accent. But if it's just before a take or something, I'll talk in this accent. It's all kind of pretty random. I think if you're speaking it the whole time it's quite confusing to yourself ... When everybody is doing different accents, it's very, very difficult to stay in the same one.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...