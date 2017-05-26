Robert Pattinson has ditched his British accent in order to get more film roles.

The 31-year-old actor has decided to hide his native tongue to try and get the edgier parts in movies and thinks his secrecy has paid off as he's just finished shooting his new gritty drama 'Good Time', which is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie.

Speaking at Cannes Film Festival, Robert said: ''A lot of their casting seems like street casting and I just always want to look like I've been street cast.

''And I thought maybe if I'm in that movie it'll look like I'm street cast. Try and trick everybody. I would do an impression. I would have another character to go to an audition to play a different character.''

The 'Twilight' hunk portrays Constantine 'Connie' Nikas in 'Good Time' and has admitted he went to extreme lengths to ensure no one recognised him while he was shooting the film because he wanted to keep the ''ghost-like persona''.

He said previously: ''I was so nervous about people finding out about the shoot and paparazzi being there just destroying the whole illusion of it.

''It was interesting. Even with the makeup and the look and everything. We experimented with looks and we did these pockmarks on my skin and no one recognised me.

''We shot an entire movie on the streets of New York, and not even a single person took a cell phone picture. It was crazy.''