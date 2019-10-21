Robert Pattinson was allowed to do ''whatever'' he wanted on the set of 'The Lighthouse', in which he played lighthouse keeper, Ephraim Winslow.
Robert Pattinson was allowed to do ''whatever'' he wanted on 'The Lighthouse'.
The 33-year-old actor plays Ephraim Winslow, a lighthouse keeper who works alongside one man Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe), on an isolated island in the late 1800s, and has confessed he was allowed to be ''crazy'' on set.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: ''There's a lot of smashing things up and it's kind of fun if you're playing someone who's really at the end of their tether. The crew kind of accepts that you can just do whatever you want. It's so nice when you can go home and be like, 'Ah, I can sleep soundly, I've been crazy all day.'''
Pattinson's co-star Dafoe previously confessed the actor ''beat himself up so bad'' shooting 'The Lighthouse', including trying to make himself sick for a scene where both their characters were drunk.
Dafoe said: ''He's not interested in craft, I think. He wants to throw himself into deep water and he feels like it will only be true if he's drowning. Which, for this role, is perfect because that's the state he's going to be in.
''For me, that seemed wacky. But I'm not trying to judge. He has a good sense of the visual, of what's needed in a close-up. Sometimes he'd beat himself up so bad. He'd stick his fingers down his throat, things like that.''
Whilst Robert added: ''I would sneak off into a corner and gag, away from Willem. I think everyone feels very emotional when they're throwing up, and it's quite a nice little trick to get there. He didn't know I was doing it until one scene where I was absolutely forced to do it in close proximity.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...