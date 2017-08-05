Robert Pattinson says he was joking about being asked to perform a sex act on a dog for his latest movie 'Good Time'.

During a recent appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Robert claimed that he refused to give the dog a hand job for a scene when one of the directors requested it but now Robert has explained that the story was a joke and he is ''embarrassed'' about the drama he has caused.

He said in a statement: ''The story I told on 'Jimmy Kimmel' seems to have spiraled out of control. What didn't come across is that this was supposed to be a joke. No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the 'Good Time' set.

''We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal.''

''Everyone involved in 'Good Time' are amazing professionals and have come together to make a movie that I'm extremely proud of. I feel embarrassed that in the moment, I was trying to make Jimmy laugh, only to create confusion and a false impression.''

'Good Time' was directed by Ben and Joseph Safdie and features Robert as New York criminal Constantine, who embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city's underworld in an attempt to get his younger brother out of jail.

Speaking previously about the film to Kimmel, Robert said: ''He thinks he has control over animals and stuff.

''There's this one scene we shot where basically a drug dealer bursts in to the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.

''One half of the directing duo told me to just do it for real and don't be a pussy.''

And after Robert made his comments, PETA launched an investigation.

Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement: ''PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of 'A Dog's Purpose' or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star.

''Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone's who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog - which is like child molestation - and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers' top priority is money and animals' interests and well-being are often ignored. PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance.''