Robert Pattinson ''beat himself up so bad'' shooting 'The Lighthouse', much to the amazement of his co-star Willem Dafoe.
Robert Pattinson ''beat himself up so bad'' shooting 'The Lighthouse'.
The British actor surprised his co-star, Willem Dafoe with the ''wacky'' methods he adopted to get into character for the drama, including trying to make himself sick for a scene where both their characters were drunk.
Willem said: ''He's not interested in craft, I think. He wants to throw himself into deep water and he feels like it will only be true if he's drowning.
''Which, for this role, is perfect because that's the state he's going to be in. For me, that seemed wacky. But I'm not trying to judge.
''He has a good sense of the visual, of what's needed in a close-up. Sometimes he'd beat himself up so bad. He'd stick his fingers down his throat, things like that.''
Robert added: ''I would sneak off into a corner and gag, away from Willem. I think everyone feels very emotional when they're throwing up, and it's quite a nice little trick to get there. He didn't know I was doing it until one scene where I was absolutely forced to do it in close proximity.''
The two stars prepared for the movie ''very differently'', with the 33-year-old actor more reluctant to rehearse but he admitted he used their run-throughs to ''cheat'' and figure out how his older co-star would play the scene as he realised his own acting is more predictable.
Willem told Mr. Porter magazine: ''Rob Pattinson worked very differently from me. ''But I made no judgement on it because he had a different job. And also, I don't need him to work the way that I work. If I want to, I can work the way he works. He's a more reactive character. He's acted upon. So, it was very different.
''He doesn't like to rehearse. He prepares, but he prepares by himself.''
Robert confessed: ''I sort of used the rehearsal process [to try and] see all of Willem's cards, which frustrated him.
''It's quite competitive, the two parts, and so I guess I was trying to cheat as much as I could going up against someone like Willem.
''As soon as I could see that he knew what I was going to do, it would make me really sad. I was trying to surprise him as well as myself every time. He seems to be able to do a scene in an infinite number of ways. I feel like I've only got maybe five ways to do it.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...