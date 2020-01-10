Robert Pattinson believes that Batman is the perfect superhero to play.

The 'Lighthouse' star will take on the role of the Caped Crusader in the 2021 film 'The Batman' and revealed that he had always been attracted to the prospect of playing the hero.

Revealing Batman films have always ''attracted'' top talent and suggests it differs from typical superhero movies, he told Entertainment Weekly: ''There was something that always appealed to me about it. I feel like it sort of exists outside the realm of this sort of [blockbuster]. Batman movies have always attracted really good directors and had really good actors playing in it. It's got a legacy and a lineage to it which it's never seemed to me like it's been a cash-in for something.''

The 33-year-old actor has previously suggested that his Batman will have a darker side, claiming that the character is ''not the golden boy''.

Robert said: ''Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other.

''I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it's a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character.''

Robert, who will star alongside Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell in the film, has also expressed a desire to push boundaries in the role, although he admits the rating of the film is a potential stumbling block.

He said: ''In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it can possibly go. The only thing that's more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you're freed up to do so much stuff.''