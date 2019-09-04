'The Batman' actor Robert Pattinson had a team of five people ''squeezing'' him into the Caped Crusader's iconic suit.
Robert Pattinson had five people ''squeezing'' him into the Batsuit.
The 33-year-old actor - who will play the Caped Crusader in 'The Batman' - was asked to don the iconic costume for his final audition, and he joked while it took a team to help him in, he felt ''strong'' and ''tough'' afterwards.
Speaking to Variety, he explained: ''You do feel very powerful immediately. And it's pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating.
''You've got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you've got it on, it's like, 'Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.' ''
Meanwhile, Pattinson - who was up against Nicholas Hoult for the role of Bruce Wayne's crime fighting alter ego - got the news he'd landed the part while he was filming with 'The Dark Knight' trilogy director Christopher Nolan on his upcoming project 'Tenet'.
He added: ''I was absolutely relieved when [director Matt Reeves] called. It's so bizarre. I was like, 'What a coincidence this is happening'. It's absolutely crazy. I was talking about things to do with the Batsuit. How to get more movements in it.''
The 'Twilight' star now joins a long list of high profile names to play the iconic role.
Michael Keaton received critical acclaim for his outings in the cape and cowl in 1989's 'Batman' and 1992's 'Batman Returns' - both of which were directed by Tim Burton - and he was followed by Val Kilmer and George Clooney who played Bruce Wayne and his alter ego in 'Batman Forever' and 'Batman & Robin' respectively.
Christian Bale took on the role for Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' films, which are considered by many critics to be the best of the Batman outings on the big screen.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...