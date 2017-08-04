Robert Pattinson has been praised by PETA after he revealed he refused to perform a sex act on a dog for his new movie.
Robert Pattinson has been praised by PETA for refusing to perform a sex act on a dog for his latest movie 'Good Time'.
The 31-year-old actor appears as a New York criminal in the heist thriller and Robert recently revealed he was asked by one of the directors to give the dog a hand job for a scene but he refused.
Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Pattinson said: ''He thinks he has control over animals and stuff.
''There's this one scene we shot where basically a drug dealer bursts in to the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.
''One half of the directing duo told me to just do it for real and don't be a pussy.''
And PETA has praised Robert's stance, with Senior Vice President Lisa Lange saying in a statement: ''PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of 'A Dog's Purpose' or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star.
''Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone's who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog - which is like child molestation - and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers' top priority is money and animals' interests and well-being are often ignored. PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance.''
Robert opted to use a fake dog penis for the scene but it was eventually cut from the film.
'Good Time' was directed by Ben and Joseph Safdie and received a standing ovation at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
The film follows Constantine (Pattinson) who embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city's underworld in an attempt to get his younger brother out of jail.
French film-maker Luc Besson has revealed he found music icon Prince ''impossible'' to work with.
Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter at a preview of 'Young Sheldon' that "one could easily presume" season 12 would be the end of 'TBBT'.
Will he be joining Donald Glover and Seth Rogen on this CGI adventure?
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...