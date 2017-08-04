Robert Pattinson has been praised by PETA for refusing to perform a sex act on a dog for his latest movie 'Good Time'.

The 31-year-old actor appears as a New York criminal in the heist thriller and Robert recently revealed he was asked by one of the directors to give the dog a hand job for a scene but he refused.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Pattinson said: ''He thinks he has control over animals and stuff.

''There's this one scene we shot where basically a drug dealer bursts in to the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.

''One half of the directing duo told me to just do it for real and don't be a pussy.''

And PETA has praised Robert's stance, with Senior Vice President Lisa Lange saying in a statement: ''PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of 'A Dog's Purpose' or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star.

''Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone's who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog - which is like child molestation - and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers' top priority is money and animals' interests and well-being are often ignored. PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance.''

Robert opted to use a fake dog penis for the scene but it was eventually cut from the film.

'Good Time' was directed by Ben and Joseph Safdie and received a standing ovation at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The film follows Constantine (Pattinson) who embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city's underworld in an attempt to get his younger brother out of jail.