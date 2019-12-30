Robert Pattinson likes to be an ''enigma'' on set because he feels his performance will be judged less that way.
Robert Pattinson likes to be an ''enigma'' on set.
The 33-year-old actor kept himself to himself while shooting 'The Lighthouse' because he finds it ''scary'' if he gets too familiar with other people working on the film because he feels like they will judge him and his performance more.
He said: ''I wanted to catch that alien vibe that I felt from the script when I first read it.
''I found the script very inspiring and I didn't want to do anything to shake that inspiration off. I wanted to stay in that world.
''It's always a bit scary if you start building too familiar a life on the set.
''The more normal your relationships are with everyone on the movie, I find, it's more difficult to actually play a part. I feel like people are able to judge me.
''Whereas if you're a bit of an enigma on set, I find it easier to perform. And with this, everything was on location so you could really feel the elements.''
Before shooting began, Robert was convinced he was going to get fired because he hates rehearsing, but it's something his co-star Willem Dafoe prefers and he felt both the veteran actor and his director, Robert Eggers, were angry with him.
He admitted to Empire magazine: ''It almost certainly was in my head. I think I foster a terror of failure.
''And I really allow it to build anxiety in my mind coming up to shoots.
''I guess a lot of actors have that imposter syndrome thing. But that fear of messing up, and the fear of being humiliated - actually, I find it a really big drive, a catalyst.
''So I think I poke at that fear myself.
''For someone sitting in front of me, it looks like I'm just sitting there being really normal, but in my head I'm spiralling down with terror.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...