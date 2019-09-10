Christian Bale thinks Robert Pattinson is a ''good choice'' to play Batman.

The 45-year-old actor portrayed The Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises', and he is backing Pattinson, 33, to be a success behind the wheel of the Batmobile in 2021 movie 'The Batman'.

When asked about Pattinson's casting at the Toronto Film Festival, Bale - who was promoting his new film 'Ford v. Ferrari' - Bale said: ''Good choice!' He's interesting.''

Bale also had one piece of advice when it comes to playing the DC Comics character, and it is the same tip he passed on to Ben Affleck when he took over the famous cape and cowl for the DC Extended Universe films 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Suicide Squad' and 'Justice League'.

Bale said: ''Oh, same as Ben, just be able to pee by yourself. You don't feel like a superhero when you aren't able to p**s by yourself!''

Previously sharing Bale's bathroom woes, Affleck said: ''Look mate, just make sure there's a zipper in that suit - I couldn't p**s for three movies in that suit!''

Pattinson now joins a long list of high profile names to play the iconic role.

As well as Bale, Adam West strapped on the utility belt for the beloved 1960s television series and 1966 film.

Michael Keaton played the titular character in 1989's 'Batman' - which was directed by Tim Burton - and Val Kilmer and George Clooney also portrayed the Gotham City saviour in 'Batman Forever' and 'Batman & Robin' respectively.