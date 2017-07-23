Robert Patrick has paid tribute to his late co-star John Heard, who passed away last week.
Robert Patrick feels ''blessed'' to have worked with John Heard.
The 'Home Alone' star passed away last week in his hotel room in Palo Alto, California, where he had been recovering after minor back surgery, and Robert, who collaborated with John on 'Last Rampage' is devastated by his death.
He wrote on Instagram: ''I am shocked and saddened to awake to the news that John Heard passed away. He is amazing in our film @lastrampagefilm I stayed late just to watch him work with his friend @bruce.davison. They are so great in our movie together. Such a gifted actor! I am so grateful I had the opportunity to watch, work, and spend time with him. This is tragic news. My thoughts and prayers to his family! R.I.P. John Heard. Blessed to have worked with you, sir (sic).''
John, 72, was found by the maid service, according to a source close to the family, and when paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene, TMZ reported.
The cause of death is said to be unclear at the moment but police aren't treating it as suspicious.
A representative for the late actor also confirmed Heard was staying in the hotel to recover after undergoing ''minor back surgery'' at Stanford Medical Centre earlier in the week.
Heard began his career in Hollywood in the late 1970s, with his first role in 'Chilly Scenes of Winter' followed by 'Heart Beat' and 'Cutter's Way', which has become a classic in recent years. From there, Heard went on to star in the likes of 'C.H.U.D.', 'Cat People' and 'After Hours' as well as take on roles in 'Big' and 'Beaches'.
However, Heard is best known for starring in 'The Sopranos' and playing Macaulay Culkin's father Peter McCallister in 1990's 'Home Alone' and again in the sequel, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', two years later.
