DJ Robert Miles has passed away at the age of 47.

The Trance superstar - whose real name was Robert Concina - was best known for his 90s smash hit 'Children', which was number one in 12 countries across the globe, and featured on his 1996 album 'Dreamland'.

The musician-and-producer's cause of death is unknown as of yet, but he is believed to have died in Ibiza, Spain of a mystery illness, according to Italian publication DJ Mag Italia.

In a statement announcing the star's death, his long-term friend Joe T Vannelli paid tribute to Miles saying he will miss their ''fights'', but most of all his ''talent''.

He said: ''The tragic news of the death of a very talented artist of our time, makes me incredulous and upset.

''I will miss the fights, brawls, criticism, judgements but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies unparalleled.''

Several stars from the EDM world and beyond have posted touching tributes to Miles, who dedicated his life to running Balearic radio station Open Lab, which he founded in 2012.

Many have cited 'Children' as inspirational and one of the best EDM songs of all time.

Sharing the music video to the track, Culture Club singer Boy George wrote on Twitter: ''R.I.P Robert Miles. Very sad news! (sic)''

Fellow DJ, Pete Tong said: ''Sad to hear Robert Miles passing r.i.p thanks for the music #deconstruction #classichouse (sic)''

Amin Van Buuren wrote: ''Really in shock to hear the news of the passing of Robert Miles... R.I.P. (sic)''

Producer Chris Chambers added: ''Proper gutted to hear Robert Miles has died at the age of 47 ... 'Children' was one of the ultimate trance anthems! (sic)''

During his career Miles released six studios albums, his last being 2011's 'Th1rt3en'.