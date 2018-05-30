Robert Lindsay has joined the cast of 'Maleficent II'.

The 68-year-old actor - who is best known in the UK for playing Ben Harper in the sitcom 'My Family' - has reportedly jumped on board the sequel alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, who had reportedly been in talks before, according to Empire magazine.

Details about their roles are yet to be released but it's believed the cast - also made up of Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein and Harris Dickinson - is complete and filming for the second movie will kick off this summer.

The sequel is directed by 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' helmer Joachim Ronning but it remains to be seen at what point the sequel will pick up the 'Maleficent' story, with the original movie having been based on 'Sleeping Beauty'.

Angelina previously revealed she relished starring in 'Maleficent' in 2014 as the antagonist because it was a less serious role than she'd grown used to.

The Academy Award-winning actress said at the time: ''It's such a great project that I imagine I would have always considered it [at any time in my career]. After having directed and thinking that I wasn't sure if I wanted to act, it wasn't returning to act in anything normal. It was a crazy idea, and I was so challenged by it.''

Angelina, 42, explained that she was keen to do something entertaining and ''bold''.

She said: ''For me, as an actress, I wanted to not do something where I'm taking myself so seriously, and trying to do something for myself and my art.

''I wanted to remember what it is to play and entertain, and try something bold.''

There's no release date for 'Maleficent II' as of yet.